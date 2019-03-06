Wigan Warriors' Ian Lenagan calls for changes to way salary cap policed after winning appeal

Ian Lenagan says some "necessary" changes need to be made to the way the salary cap is policed following their points-deduction saga.

Warriors today had their two points - deducted on the eve of the new season - reinstated after appealing their punishment to a panel appointed by Sports Resolutions, an independent dispute arbitration service.

The Warriors’ sanction will include a suspended two-point penalty if Wigan were to breach the finite salary cap in the next 12 months from March 6.

And after discovering the outcome today, chairman Lenagan says he hopes the episode will lead to change - and thanked other clubs for their support.

"Hopefully the findings of this case can act as a catalyst for change on some of the operating procedures regarding salary cap management which are clearly necessary," he said.

“Throughout this process we have acknowledged the administrative errors that resulted in this technical breach and I’d like to say again that we apologise unreservedly for the errors and accept a fine of this level is justified.

"At no point during this investigation has Wigan’s integrity been questioned. Our main argument has been that a points-deduction punishment was disproportionate to the marginal nature of the offence committed and we are happy that the independent panel shares this view with today’s decision.

"We have worked co-operatively with the Rugby Football League (RFL) and the Sports Resolution panel. I’d also like to thank our fellow Betfred Super League clubs who have been largely supportive of our stance.

“Wigan now will draw a line under this affair and look forward to getting back to the important matter of gaining points on the field for the remainder of the 2019 Betfred Super League season.”

The reinstatement sees Wigan leapfrog Leeds into 10th place in the table.