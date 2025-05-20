Zach Eckersley scoring a try for Wigan Warriors against Leigh Leopards | Bernard Platt

Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet has provided an injury update on Zach Eckersley and Ethan Havard ahead of their trip to the south of France to face Catalans Dragons.

Young gun Eckersley was stretchered from the field in Wigan’s 36-28 win over Leigh Leopards on Friday night with a neck injury, before being taken to Salford Hospital for scans, which thankfully, came back all clear.

And speaking in his weekly press conference ahead of Saturday’s clash with Catalans, Peet says there is a chance of Eckersley featuring in Perpignan this weekend.

“Zach is alright, he trained today (Tuesday), and we’ll assess him later in the week,” said Peet. “He could play this week, we won't take any risks. He was saying on the game that he thought it was an overreaction, but what he said he was feeling in his neck meant our medical team had to do the right thing.

“Our game is famous for looking after players the right way, everyone respects the process, and you always hope things are just a precaution. No risks can be taken; it just has to be done, but Zach’s alright.

“The lads have to report what they're feeling, but it's all in the middle of a game and in front of 20,000 people watching. Once you get confirmation of the scan, you're happy to trust the experts and the body coming out of it.”

Meanwhile, prop Ethan Havard will be named in the 21-man squad for the first time this season, having recovered from a hamstring injury that he picked up in pre-season training.

"Ethan will be in the squad, but we have another session left; he’s in good shape, so we will see,” Peet added.

“We have been more on the side of caution, so we had it rescanned, and chose not to bring any of the other stages forward when maybe we could have.

“We are looking forward to welcoming Ethan back, whether it's this week or against Salford.”

The Round 12 Super League clash takes place at the Stade Gilbert Brutus on Saturday evening, 5:30pm kick-off (UK time).