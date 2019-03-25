Wigan Warriors' Joe Greenwood facing a ban

Joe Greenwood is set to miss Sunday's game against Catalans through suspension.

The forward has been accused of 'intentionally standing on ankle' of a Salford player in yesterday's 30-22 win, in which he scored one of the Warriors' five tries.

The Grade A charge carries a one match penalty notice which would rule him out of Sunday's home match against the Dragons.

He has until 11am tomorrow to request a personal hearing and contest either the charge, or the punishment. No other players from the match are facing bans.

With Liam Farrell out with a pectoral injury, the loss of Greenwood would weaken the Warriors' backrow.

Liam Paisley, who scored a try for dual-registration partners Swinton yesterday, is one possible option to replace him or Adrian Lam may choose to play a middle, such as Gabe Hamlin, out of position.