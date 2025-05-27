Stewart Frodsham/Wigan Warriors

Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet has provided an injury update on Sam Walters and Luke Thompson, with both front-rowers having sustained broken bones in the win over Catalans Dragons.

Thompson and Walters both left the action in the first half of Wigan’s 48-0 win over Catalans in the south of France on Saturday evening and didn’t return to the field.

Walters returned home on crutches having broken his fibula, whilst his front-row partner Thompson has broken two ribs.

“Sam's fractured his fibula, so he'll be out for an extended period,” said Peet. “You're probably looking at it being around the 12-week mark.

“He's disappointed. He's quickly tried to turn it into a positive about getting some work done on his body during this period.

“It should also mean he comes back in at the end of the year fresh and up and running.

“In one way, it protects him for the back end so he can come in and lift us again, and I think he can take a lot of confidence from his form this season. He's been excellent.”

Meanwhile, England international Thompson is facing a spell on the sidelines with broken ribs, but it isn’t thought to be anything too long-term.

“Luke's broken a couple of ribs,” said Peet. “With him, it's going to be guided by his own pain and his recovery from that.

“We might take the chance to allow them (the broken ribs) to heal, but we'll see how he is tomorrow.”

Peet has discussed potential replacements for Walters and Thompson ahead of Friday’s trip to the Salford Community Stadium, with Tyler Dupree, who was 18th man last weekend, and Harvie Hill, who scored a hat-trick for the reserves, earmarked to come back into the matchday 17 against Salford Red Devils.

“Tyler (Dupree) travelled to France and didn't play, and Harvie Hill performed really well in our reserves, so we are well stocked,” Peet added.

“We've picked up a few knocks. We haven't named the team yet, but it'll certainly come into my reckoning if we can freshen the lads up or if we have a few that are simply not able to play.

“We've not been on the field yet this week, so it might be an opportunity to allow lads to rest any injuries, but we won't be rotating for the sake of it.”

The Round 13 clash between Wigan and Salford takes place at the Salford Community Stadium on Friday night, 8pm kick-off.