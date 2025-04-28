Ellise Derbyshire makes a break for Wigan Warriors against Cardiff Demons | Bruce Rollinson/SWpix.com

Wigan Warriors will face Leeds Rhinos in the semi-finals of the Women’s Challenge Cup after demolishing Cardiff Demons 96-0 in the quarter-finals.

Denis Betts’ side put on a show at Robin Park Arena on Sunday afternoon, running in 18 tries against Cardiff to secure their spot in the semi-finals next month.

Anna Davies scored four tries in an outstanding display, whilst Mary Coleman grabbed a hat-trick in a Player of the Match performance.

Eva Hunter, Molly Jones, Ellise Derbyshire and Grace Banks each bagged braces, whilst Georgia Wilson, Remi Wilton and Jenna Foubister also got on the scoresheet, with halfback Foubister kicking 12 goals.

The Warriors will meet Leeds in the Women’s Challenge Cup semi-finals on Saturday, May 10 - before the first men’s semi-final between Hull KR and Catalans Dragons.

The Rhinos eased past Huddersfield Giants 38-18 at AMT Headingley, and will be aiming for a third consecutive final appearance at Wembley.

Meanwhile, York Valkyrie will return to the scene of their 2024 Women’s Super League triumph in the Cup semi-finals, hoping to stun St Helens on their home territory again.

Lindsay Anfield’s York team clinched their first WSL with an 18-8 victory against the Saints at the Totally Wicked Stadium last year, and both York and Saints knew before the weekend’s quarter-finals that they would meet at the same venue if they progressed - on Sunday, May 11 - before the men’s semi-final between Warrington Wolves and Leigh Leopards.

Saints, who have held the Challenge Cup since 2021 with the last two of their four consecutive final wins coming at Wembley, were the first team to book their place in the last four with a 78-0 rout of London Broncos on Saturday, whilst York set up the Grand Final rematch after thrashing Leigh 52-0 in one of three quarter-finals on Sunday.

2025 Women’s Challenge Cup semi-finals details

Saturday, May 10 – Leeds Rhinos v Wigan Warriors at LNER Community Stadium, York (12pm)

Sunday, May 11 – York Valkyrie v St Helens at Totally Wicked Stadium, St Helens (1:45pm)

Each of the semi-finalists have been allocated tickets which will go on sale early this week.