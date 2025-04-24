Andy Farrell (right) with son Owen Farrell (left) pictured together at Wigan in 1999 | SWpix.com

Wigan Warriors legend and current British and Irish Lions coach Andy Farrell will publish his autobiography ‘The Only Way I Know’ on October 16.

The book covers Farrell’s life story so far, including growing up in his hometown of Wigan before going on to become a bonafide icon with the Warriors.

At age of just 16, Farrell made his first-team debut for his beloved Wigan Warriors, and became a father for the first time. At 18, he won his first senior international cap. At 21, he won his first Man of Steel award for being Super League’s player of the year. He then went on to become the Golden Boot winner, being crowned the best player in the world.

Farrell is one of the best British rugby league players in history. In 2005, he entered a second chapter of his illustrious career, crossing codes to rugby union with Saracens and England.

The Wiganer spent five years with Saracens before hanging up his boots and went into coaching in the 15-a-side code, becoming one of the most respected coaches within the sporting arena.

Under Farrell’s leadership, Ireland have evolved into one of the most expansive attacking rugby union teams, winning two of the past three Six Nations championships.

His autobiography isn’t just about the rugby side of his career, though. It discusses his childhood in Wigan and how he even got into the game that we all know him for these days.

Farrell has written about his ambitious attempt to crack rugby union whilst in his thirties, and about the importance of family in his life.

And he traces the journey that has led him to become one of the most successful coaches in world rugby, explaining what he has learned about leadership and hardships along the way.

“It has been a really interesting and enjoyable process reflecting on my life and career, and working with Gavin Mairs to bring it all together,” said Farrell. “I have tried to be honest and true to myself, and I hope that is reflected in the book.”

Michael McLoughlin, Penguin, Sandycove has acquired World Rights to the book, in a deal with Ciarán Medlar at BDO Ireland.

“Andy Farrell is rightly seen on these islands as one of the most remarkable sports people and coaches of all time,” said McLoughlin.

“He has played and been hugely successful in both rugby codes, and as a successful coach, he has brought the Ireland team to the top of the world rankings and to consecutive Six Nations championship titles.

“The Lions tour to Australia this summer, under his leadership, will hopefully be another highlight. I am delighted to publish this book, which is as stellar as his career.”