Wigan Warriors legend Jason Robinson handed rugby league role

Wigan legend Jason Robinson has landed a role back in rugby league.

The former wing ace has accepted a role on the Steve Prescott Man of Steel voting panel, according to the Mail on Sunday.

At the launch of the new Super League season, it was revealed Ellery Hanley would chair a newly-created panel to decide the coveted individual award - which for the last few years has been voted for by players.

Robinson was a wing sensation with Wigan after breaking into the side in the early 90s. He switched codes at the end of 2000 and went on to star for England and the Lions.

Hanley's team, which will include Robinson, will watch every Super League game, awarding three points, two points and one point to the best performers.