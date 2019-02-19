Wigan Warriors' Liam Farrell facing long lay-off with injury

Liam Farrell is facing a long spell on the sidelines through injury.

The 28-year old second-row suffered a torn pectoral in the 50th minute of Wigan's World Club Challenge loss to Sydney Roosters on Sunday.

He will this week undergo surgery and is expected to be sidelined for four months - which would take him to mid-June.

Coach Adrian Lam said: “Liam has unfortunately torn his pectoral muscle and will go under the knife in the 24 hours to reattach it.

"It’s a blow, as Liam is a quality player and he is part of our leadership group, but injuries are part and parcel of a sport as tough as rugby league and his misfortune presents another member of our squad with an opportunity to contribute.

"We’ll support Liam throughout this process and get him on the road to recovery as soon as possible.”

Before the season began, Lam made no secret of the fact he wanted to bring in an extra forward to bolster the squad. But with no movement, the loss of Farrell will possibly see Willie Isa promoted from the bench to a starting spot.

Lam will hold his weekly media briefing tomorrow when he is expected to be asked about his forward options - and whether he plans to rotate his until-now unchanged squad for Sunday's visit of Hull FC.