Wigan Warriors link up with NRL club ahead of Warrington Wolves Las Vegas clash

Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Wigan Warriors have held a scrimmage against NRL opposition this week in Las Vegas

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wigan Warriors have leaned on the help of New Zealand Warriors to get ready for Saturday's clash in Las Vegas.

The two Warriors outfits are taking part in Saturday's quadruple-header at the Allegiant Stadium with Wigan taking on Warrington Wolves in a Super League clash, while New Zealand get their NRL season underway against Canberra Raiders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pair are staying at the same hotel on the Las Vegas strip and on Thursday they headed to the same training pitch for an opposed training session.

Wigan aren't the only side who have utilised the occasion, of course, with Warrington linking up with NRL champs Penrith Panthers on Thursday afternoon, too.

However, the Cherry and Whites boss believes the session will have Wigan primed and ready for Saturday's showdown in Sin City.

"Massively so for both teams," Peet said when asked how useful the session against Andrew Webster's Kiwi outfit. "I think we both learned a bit and because of the unknown, you're usually running against the reserves or what you've prepped, it brings an intensity to it and I think we managed to get the intensity just right.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We're both at the right level and we both had similar outcomes that we wanted for the session. Their staff are fantastic, the players mixed really well, I couldn't be happier with the hit out.

"Rugby league is a community and we talk about the British game and rightly so but to get the opportunity to mix with some of the players and best coaches from the other side of the world, it was great for all of us.

"It's amazing once you put them on the field how much common friends and old relationships they have from players being at clubs and probably half of our team have played with players from their team, whether it be Adam Keighran, Kruise Leeming, familiar faces.

“There are more obvious ones like Bevan and Jai but there were some I hadn't thought about and Rich Agar was there, Stacey Jones, it reminds you of what's beautiful about this game. You make friends and that lasts a life time. If you bump into them in 30 years, you'll remember being in Vegas, it's those shared experiences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We first started talking about it well before Christmas, it was probably six months ago whenever this got announced. I can't remember the initial contact. Straight away when we looked at the fixtures, Warriors and Warriors, Tommy knows a few of them and we had a few zooms before we came.”

Wigan have had a hectic few days in Vegas, with signing sessions, training and the small matter of Thursday night's fan fest on Fremont Street, with thousands of fans from both hemispheres in attendance.

However, Friday will see Wigan enter the Allegiant Stadium for the first time to take a walk through the stadium they'll be running out at 24 hours later.

"It will be an important part of our week, it's all we'll do tomorrow," he added. "It's important to us and it takes away that uncertainty when you get there Saturday morning for all of us to look around and get familiar with our surroundings and there's things you can do there to make you feel more comfortable come Saturday."