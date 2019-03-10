Wigan Warriors loan and dual-registration round-up

Wigan's Oliver Partington was sin-binned just 30 seconds into Swinton's Championship match against Leigh.

He was shown a yellow card for his role in a melee which dragged in all 26 players. Centurions prop Luke Adamson was also sinbinned.

Leigh went on to win the game 30-12 with ex-Warriors centre Stefan Marsh scoring two tries.

Partington, who started at loose forward, was one of three Warriors involved. Centre Liam Forsyth also played on dual-registration terms, while halfback Harry Smith - on loan - kicked two goals.

Warriors' Samy Kibula, on loan at Dewsbury, started at second-row as the Rams went down 26-0 at Halifax.