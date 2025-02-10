Wigan Warriors man to be handed chance in face of injury setback

Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Ethan Havard looks set to miss the opening months of Wigan Warriors Super League season

Harvie Hill looks set to be given the chance to stake a claim for a more regular spot in the Wigan Warriors line-up in the coming weeks.

Wigan have been dealt an injury blow on the eve of the new Super League season with Ethan Havard being ruled out for the first few months of the campaign with a hamstring issue. Harvard had working hard towards a return from a shoulder injury with round one in his crosshairs, but it now seems he won't be seen in cherry and white until spring at least.

However, the England international’s injury presents Harvie Hill with an opportunity, it seems. The young forward has been one of the standouts of Wigan's pre-season campaign with the prop excelling on the training field before catching the eye in friendlies against Oldham and Leeds Rhinos and in the Challenge Cup win over Sheffield Eagles.

Hill made 16 appearances in all competitions under Matt Peet last season, with game time coming sporadically over the course of the year. He managed to underline his prowess by scoring three tries in that time, but never quite nailed down a spot.

That's what his efforts over winter have all been about, though, and Havard's injury opens the door for him to carry that momentum into the Super League season.

"It always is, we've seen that in the past and we have to look at it that way," Peet told media when asked if Havard's injury was an opportunity for Hill. "I'm gutted for Ethan but we have got a squad for a reason as we choose to carry quite a few front-rowers for that reason because you need them."

Hill was one of Wigan's top performers in the 48-12 win at Olympic Legacy Park on Friday night, with the forward playing his part in a dominant pack performance. However, it could be said that no man shone brighter than Kruise Leeming, who set Wigan away on the right path in South Yorkshire with an electric start.

Leeming joined Wigan a year ago, and while his momentum was impacted by a couple of injuries over the course of the campaign, he played a key role in Wigan's quadruple win. As such, Peet is hoping his showing against the Eagles is a sign of what's to come this season.

"We've seen signs even on the back end of last season that he's found a home," the head coach said. "He seems settled in managing the game well. I like a lot about what he's doing at the moment on and off the field."