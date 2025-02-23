Wigan Warriors' Matt Peet outlines unique Las Vegas challenge and responsibility

Wigan Warriors head coach Matt Peet

Wigan Warriors travel to Las Vegas on Monday

Wigan Warriors' Matt Peet is relieved to finally be able to focus on next weekend's clash with Warrington Wolves in Las Vegas. Wigan have known they would be taking on the Wolves in Sin City since it was announced in July, with the two sides opening up a festival of rugby league at Allegiant Stadium.

As such, it's something Peet has regularly had to speak about over the last few months, especially as the start of the Super League season neared. The Wigan boss has never shied away from his excitement for the trip he has been keen to ensure it doesn't dominate the agenda at the Brick Community Stadium, with two rounds of Super League action to get through first.

The Warriors lost their opener against Leigh Leopards, but they picked up their first points of the new season on Friday as they thumped Hull FC at the MKM Stadium. As such, they can board the plane Monday to the USA with a spring in their step on Monday, with the clash in Vegas finally having their undivided attention.

"I felt quite awkward talking about this week and the previous week," Peet told the press in East Yorkshire after Wigan Warriors' win over Hull. "You don't want to disrespect the competition but also it's my job to promote it as well.

"We're two games in and finally the lads can talk openly and with excitement about the trip so it's good that we can completely focus on it now and give it the attention it deserves.

"It's going to be a fantastic event for Wigan, for Warrington, for Super League, and I think we've got a big responsibility to the sport in this country to do it the right way.

"I think a lot on my mind is on managing the week because it's going to be so different. I've been to Las Vegas before and I've coached Wigan before but in my mind I almost can't get around the fact I'm going to do them both together.

"We've had members of staff go over there and plan it as best we can. My job is to manage the group and make sure they're as prepared as they can be but I still want them to enjoy it but there are things we need to get right in terms of rest.

"It's certainly a challenge but what a privilege to have that challenge. I'd hate to not be going.

"I've said it a few times that we go to play against Warrington but we certainly go in partnership with them to show what British Super League is capable of."