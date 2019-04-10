Wigan Warriors' mounting injury list... and when the players may return

Adrian Lam was already without a clutch of senior players and three more were added to the injured list last weekend.

In addition, Gabe Hamlin is suspended for a doping violation.

Academy-product Joe Shorrocks is on stand-by to make his debut on Friday night at Wakefield - joining young forwards Ollie Partington, Liam Byrne, Liam Paisley and Morgan Smithies in the side.

But when are the senior players due to return? Here is an estimated timeline...

Hooker Sam Powell - This week (ankle)

Prop Ben Flower - This week or next (back)

Forward Sean O'Loughlin - Easter weekend, or just after (calf)

Forward Joe Greenwood - Easter weekend, hopefully (head knock)

Winger Liam Marshall - Easter weekend (knee)

Prop Tony Clubb - End of April (knee)

Halfback Jarrod Sammut - Mid-late May (knee)

Forward Liam Farrell - Late-June (pectoral)

Winger Dom Manfredi - Next season (knee)