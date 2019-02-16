'Wigan Warriors need to play a style they aren't used to', says Adrian Lam ahead of World Club Challenge

Adrian Lam has instructed his Wigan Warriors players to spring a surprise on the Sydney Roosters – as his players prepare for the ‘hardest game of their lives’.

The Warriors are looking to make rugby league history when they take on the NRL premiers Sydney Roosters tomorrow.

A huge crowd is expected as they aim for a record-extending fifth World Club Challenge triumph.

Lam was a part of the Roosters coaching staff until leaving to join Wigan – as well as being the Australia assistant – and is well aware of the talent in Trent Robinson’s side.

He is under no illusions about the size of the task facing his players, but reckons playing a style in which they are not used to may hold the key to unlocking the Roosters’ defence.

He said: “To win we have to be a team committed to each other for 80 minutes and we need to do something that’s a little bit different to what they are used to in the NRL, and play more a Super League style.

“No ones giving us a chance, certainly not among the (bookmakers), so to those people it’s backs to the wall. But I guess the one thing this club has been able to do in rugby league forever is to get off the canvas and compete and win the big games like this.

“It’s a massive battle, a massive challenge and I believe our leadership group have the experience to life on these occasions.

“Wigan have always been a ‘big game club’ and we need to lift again, it’s going to be harder than every other game they’ve played.”

Lam, who is likely to stick with an unchanged line-up, hopes neutrals and passive fans are among the 20,000-crowd tomorrow evening (kick-off 7pm).

“You’ve got some of the best players in the world on the same pitch at the same time,” he said.