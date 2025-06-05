Vic Ashton/Wigan Warriors

Wigan Warriors’ new signing Christian Wade will make his first appearance in rugby league tonight in a reserves match against Castleford Tigers.

The 34-year-old winger linked up with his new club Wigan earlier this week following the conclusion of Gloucester’s season in Premiership Rugby.

Wade has put pen to paper on a deal with reigning Super League champions Wigan for the remainder of the 2025 campaign, in what will be his first time playing rugby league after spending the majority of his career in rugby league, whilst also spending three years pursuing his dream of playing in the NFL.

Wigan will travel to the Mend-A-Hose Jungle in a reserves fixture on Thursday evening, with Wade being named to start on the wing.

First-team squad members Nathan Lowe, Jacob Douglas, Jack Farrimond, Kian McDermott, Tom Forber, Harvey Makin, George Hirst, Taylor Kerr and Lukas Mason have also been named to feature in the reserves match.

Winger Douglas scored a hat-trick and picked up the Player of the Match award in the first-team’s 46-6 win over Salford Red Devils last week, whilst forward McDermott made his first-team debut for his hometown club. Promising halfback Farrimond also impressed in the win over Salford, with the youngster getting on the scoresheet.

Meanwhile, winger Lowe has made four appearances for Championship side Oldham via dual-registration this year, whilst Hirst, who joined Wigan on a two-year contract in the off-season from Oldham, has played a key role for Sean Long’s side in 2025, playing 12 games. Outside-back Cartwright has also featured for Oldham this term.

Forber, who played in Wigan’s Grand Final win over Hull KR at Old Trafford last autumn, has also spent time with Oldham on dual-registration this year, whilst getting six first-team appearances for the Warriors under his belt.

Meanwhile, Makin will start in the front-row for the reserves on Thursday night, having played five games on loan for Salford this season.

Young forwards Kerr, Mason and Kalum Rathbone will also play for the reserves on Thursday, having recently spent time on dual-registration with London Broncos in the Championship. Mason has also played for dual-reg partners Oldham this season.

Wigan Reserves line-up to face Castleford: Finlay Yeomans; Christian Wade, Nathan Lowe, Josh Cartwright, Jacob Douglas; Charlie Yeomans, Jack Farrimond; Kian McDermott, Tom Forber, Harvey Makin, George O’Loughlin, George Hirst, Taylor Kerr. Subs: Lukas Mason, Declan Murphy, Jack Purtill, Kalum Rathbone. 18th player: Lewis Daniels.