Wigan Warriors' new facility will be a 'game-changer'

Wigan Warriors’ new training centre at Robin Park will be a “game-changer”.

That is the view of executive director Kris Radlinski as he eyes a January completion date on their new facilities.

Players returned to pre-season and had testing at the inside track at the Arena, next to the DW Stadium.

But the bulk of their training will still take place at their base at Orrell’s Edge Hall Road while work on their future home is completed.

Radlinski is hoping they are in their new base before their opening Super League game, at St Helens on January 31.

He said: “The high-performance centre will be world class, the gym is phenomenal, there’s an Octagon in there for wrestling, a new indoor track, and of course the field.”

The club’s administrative and community operation is also set to move into the revamped arena.

And Radlinski said: “Work is taking place right now and when it’s finished, I think it’ll be a game changer, no doubt about it.

“Currently we’re at several sites, with offices at Central Park and obviously our training centre at Orrell and we have people who don’t cross paths on a daily basis.

“Our lads don’t really know who pays their wages.

“So for everyone to be under one roof will be a big move.”

Wigan Harriers athletics club will remain at Robin Park and the site will still be used for other purposes, and Radlinski says the meetings have all gone smoothly.

“We’re committed to improving the facilities,” he said, adding there are “exciting plans” for the communal areas.

“We’re walking distance from the stadium, and it will improve a lot of things,” he added. “I can’t wait.”