Wigan Warriors player ratings v Hull FC as Jai Field stands out in dominant showing

Wigan Warriors celebrate at Hull FC | Wigan Warriors celebrate at Hull FC

Wigan Warriors beat Hull FC 46-4 to pick up their first win of the season on Friday night

Wigan Warriors claimed their first points of the new Super League season as they swept aside Hull FC with ease, winning 46-4.

Here's our ratings.

Jai Field: Unplayable at times. Hull struggled to deal with his speed and ability to get behind the line all night, but he came up trumps defensively, too, to deny Harvey Barron a breakaway try. 9

Abbas Miski: Touched down and carried well on his return to the fold after missing the first game of the season. 7

Adam Keighran: Made the hard yards for Wigan, set up French's try late on and kicked well from the tee all night. 8

Jake Wardle: His defence was excellent when it needed to be and he combined well with Liam Marshall on a number of occasions before eventually getting his try. 8

Liam Marshall: The second best player on the park. He didn't get his try but he was tremendous on both sides of the ball and really made things happen for the Warriors. 8

Bevan French: Claimed two assists in the first half and scored in the second. Had a hand in most things Wigan did well. 8

Harry Smith: Kicked well, directed play and got stuck in defensively, too. 7

Liam Byrne: Part of a dominant pack showing as Wigan rolled Hull down the field with regularity and ease. 7

Kruise Leeming: His game time was managed a little more this week but helped Wigan get on the front foot. 7

Luke Thompson: Hull struggled to deal with his size and strength through the middle at times as he consistently punched holes in the hosts' line. 8

Junior Nsemba: Hull attempted to overpower the youngster but they couldn't prevent him from showing up time and time again. So dominant in defence, too. 8

Liam Farrell: Great defensively in the first half and looked to enjoy himself. 8

Kaide Ellis: Made his tackles and ensured the home side weren't given a sniff. 8

Patrick Mago: Helped Wigan seize even more control in the first half as he entered the fray, took his try very well, too. 8

Tyler Dupree: His quick play the ball set up Mago and he had his role to play in the dominance through the middle. 7

Sam Walters: Came off the bench to play through the middle and looked the part. 7

Tom Forber: An element of fortune with his try but he deserved it with his efforts. 8