Patrick Mago hugs Wigan Warriors teammate Harry Smith after a Wigan Warriors victory | Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Wigan Warriors star Patrick Mago will hit a major milestone this weekend, with tributes being made to the powerhouse prop.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Samoan front-rower will make his 100th appearance for the Warriors on Friday night, provided he retains his place in Matt Peet’s squad to face Hull KR.

Mago is currently in his fourth season with Wigan, having arrived from the NRL ahead of the 2022 campaign. He has helped Peet’s side win two Super League titles, two League Leaders’ Shields, two Challenge Cups and a World Club Challenge title so far.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He is brilliant is Pati,” said his teammate Kruise Leeming.

“We talk about growing the game, getting characters at the season launch, bringing the fans into the game as much as we can and creating characters... I believe the bigger the character within the team and within the squad, that is what people follow, they follow the individual and the team, and that’s what the NFL and any of the football teams seem to do...

“Pati is a great character to have, he is a great player and always puts the team first. I think he is a real calming influence but he’s good to have around the lads, he has a laugh and a joke, but what he does for the team coming off the bench, the power he brings for us is immense.

“I think it’s good for the game to have people like him within the sport because you see fans love him, children love him, and the lads love playing with him.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mago quickly gained a reputation upon his arrival in Super League of being one of the most destructive ball carriers and impact players in the competition - with the 30-year-old having started as a sub in 95 of his 99 appearances to date.

“I sometimes say to Pati ‘go and tackle him for me,’” Leeming laughed. “He’s brilliant.

“It’s the way the game is now, but he’s not just a big 120-kilo bloke that is just straight up and down, he’s got great hands too. He’s quick and he’s got good footwork so he’s a massive necessity for our team and a big asset for us.”

The Warriors face off against league leaders Hull KR on Friday evening in their first meeting since the Grand Final last year, which Peet’s side won 9-2 at Old Trafford.