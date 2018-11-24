Wigan Warriors production line won't stop under Adrian Lam

Adrian Lam has vowed to continue Wigan's tradition of producing homegrown talent.

Predecessor Shaun Wane was a big advocate of promoting youngsters - stars such as George Williams, Joe Burgess and Oliver Gildart all earned their breakthrough under his watch.

New Warriors boss Lam has not shied away from the fact he would like to sign "one or two" additional players to strengthen the halfback and back-row departments.

But he is keen to let the homegrown talent get their chance.

"Wigan are renowned for their junior production line and I'm looking forward to trying to finding the next superstar," said Lam.

"I've told all of the (young players) that it's a fresh slate and I could see some eyes getting excited about the opportunities ahead.

"They've got a genuine chance of making the side at some stage if they do what we promote within our values."

Eight internationals - four England, two Knights and two from France - as well as Zak Hardaker have yet to start pre-season training.

"The good thing about so many senior players being away is you get time to work with the other players and see who's skilful and talented, and who's got leadership skills," he added.