Wigan Warriors prop makes short-term Super League loan move with immediate effect

Wigan Warriors prop Harvey Makin has joined Salford Red Devils on a one-month loan deal with immediate effect.

The 22-year-old linked up with Paul Rowley’s Red Devils on Tuesday morning and will be in contention to play in Salford’s Super League clash with Catalans Dragons this Saturday.

Makin has yet to make his first-team debut for Wigan but was 18th man in their win over Huddersfield Giants at the Brick Community Stadium last month. He has consistently been named in Matt Peet’s 21-man squads in the early rounds of 2025.

The former Wigan St Judes junior, who progressed through the Warriors’ famed academy, has already got first-team experience under his belt whilst on loan with the likes of Oldham, Barrow Raiders, Bradford Bulls and London Broncos over the last three seasons.

Having made six appearances for London Broncos in Super League last season, Makin will now get the chance to get more top-flight experience under his belt with Salford, who are still under the Rugby Football League-imposed sustainability cap.

“Harvey has been playing really well in our Reserves team and this is a fantastic opportunity for him to get some Super League games under his belt,” said Wigan’s transition coach John Duffy.

The Wigan-born forward started playing rugby league at the age of six and grew up as a season ticket holder with the Warriors. Makin, who signed his first Wigan contract in 2020, was one of six Warriors to represent Lancashire in the 2021 Origin Academy clash with Yorkshire. He has already made 34 appearances at senior level for Oldham, Barrow, Bradford and London.

Makin is expected to make his Salford debut when the Red Devils travel to the south of France to face Catalans Dragons in Rivals Round on Saturday evening.

A statement from Salford read: “Everyone at the club would like to welcome Harvey to the Reds and looks forward to seeing him in action very soon.”