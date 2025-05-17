Izzy Rowe in action for Wigan Warriors | Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

Fresh from reaching their first Challenge Cup final, Wigan Warriors recorded a statement 40-6 win over reigning champions York Valkyrie in the opening game of the Women’s Super League season.

Denis Betts’ side were 28-0 up at half-time thanks to first half efforts from Molly Jones, Eva Hunter, Tiana Power, Grace Banks and Emily Veivers.

Wigan added further tries in the second half through Shaniah Power and Banks to defeat York and begin the Women’s Super League season with two points against the reigning champions.

The hosts opened the scoring in the 13th minute at the Brick Community Stadium as Ellise Derbyshire broke through a gap to assist the supporting Jones, with Izzy Rowe converting.

Wigan extended their lead four minutes later as Jenna Foubister pierced a hole in the York defence to put it on a plate for the powerful Hunter on the edge.

Australian speedster Tiana Power danced her way through York’s defensive line midway through the first half, with Rowe’s conversion giving Wigan a 16-0 lead after just 22 minutes.

Wigan were on fire in the first half, with fullback Grace Banks running straight through the Valkyrie defence to score under the sticks. Rowe added the extras.

Following a lengthy injury stoppage, which saw York star Tamzin Renouf stretchered from the field, Rowe put a lovely chip over the top for Papua New Guinea international Veivers to score. Rowe’s boot gave the Warriors a comfortable 28-0 cushion at the half-time interval.

The Warriors, who face St Helens in the Challenge Cup final at Wembley next month, stretched their lead shortly after the second half restart as Shaniah Power scored to the left of the sticks following Rowe’s neat grubber, with the latter successfully converting.

Banks got her second in the final quarter as she showed good footwork to dance between the York defenders to score, with Rowe’s conversion taking the score to 40-0.

But with just three minutes left on the clock, York made sure they weren’t nilled as Savannah Andrade scored a consolation try. Ellie Williamson converted, but it was Wigan who ran out comfortable 40-6 winners against the reigning champions in a major statement from Betts’ outfit.

Wigan: Grace Banks; Tiana Power, Georgia Wilson, Molly Jones, Ellise Derbyshire; Jenna Foubister, Izzy Rowe; Mary Coleman, Remi Wilton, Jade Gregory-Haselden, Eva Hunter, Shaniah Power, Megan Williams. Subs: Carys Marsh, Cerys Jones, Emily Veivers, Mia-Jayne Atherton. 18th woman: Holly Speakman.

Tries: Jones, Hunter, T Power, Banks (2), Veivers, S Power Goals: Rowe 6/7

York: Georgie Dagger; Eboni Partington, Tamzin Renouf, Jasmine Rampton, Emma Kershaw; Sade Rihari, Ellie Williamson; Olivia Wood, Sinead Peach, Zoe Hornby, Savannah Andrade, Lisa Parker, Jasmine Bell. Subs: Rhiannion Marshall, Alexandra Stimpson, Tara Moxon, Isabelle Brennan. 18th woman: Jessica Sharp.

Tries: Andrade Goals: Williamson 1/1