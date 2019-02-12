Wigan Warriors report two stands nearly sold-out for World Club Challenge

Wigan Warriors say two stands are close to being sold-out at the DW Stadium for Sunday's Betfred World Club Challenge.

With just five days to go until Sunday’s game against Sydney Roosters (kick-off 7pm), only a limited number of tickets are still available in both the South Stand and the East Stand.

DW Stadium's ticket office manager Michael Jolliffe said: “The demand for tickets has been huge."

He advised fans to buy tickets in advance.

Wigan have made no secret of the fact they want a 25,000 capacity crowd at the DW. Their last World Club Challenge, against Cronulla two years ago, attracted 21,000-plus while a crowd of 24,268 watched their defeat against St George Illawarra in 2011.