Wigan Warriors’ rugby league-packed Saturday with first-team and reserves in action

Warriors fans have the opportunity to watch two games for the price of one

Wigan Warriors are encouraging fans to make the most of rugby league-packed Saturday - with two games available for the price of one.

Earlier this week, the club slashed adult ticket prices for their Challenge Cup fourth round tie against Hull FC (5:45pm) to just £10.

Hull FC have also put on official club coach travel to the Brick Community Stadium free of charge in the hope of bringing a strong away following across the Pennines.

In addition to Wigan’s adult ticket prices being reduced, any supporters with a ticket for the Cup tie can gain free access to the Reserves derby between the Warriors and St Helens, which kicks off at Robin Park Arena at 12pm.

Admission for non-match ticket holders and non-seasonal members is £5 for adults and £3 for concessions.

“I think the weather is going to be decent so I think it has got the makings of a good rugby league afternoon,” said Warriors coach Matt Peet.

“It will certainly be one of the higher quality reserve games and Challenge Cup action returns to the Brick so if you’re a rugby league fan then it’d be great to see you down here.”

Wigan’s reserves opened their 2025 campaign with a comfortable 36-4 win over Huddersfield Giants at Laund Hill last week – with first-team squad members Noah Hodkinson, Jacob Douglas, Nathan Lowe, Jack Farrimond, Harvey Makin, Kian McDermott, Lukas Mason and Taylor Kerr all featuring. Kerr scored four tries whilst halfback Farrimond kicked five goals from as many attempts.

“I think the game against Huddersfield at the weekend felt like a good standard, a proper reserve competition,” added Peet.

“I think both teams were strong and competitive and I’d probably expect that to go up another level against St Helens, it certainly means as much to players whatever level they’re playing at - not just the reserves - but to perform the best they can at that stage in their career.

“We want to see the reserve competition grow and grow, I feel it should be more established and regular competition but that’s not the case and when it is on, we appreciate and it should be a cracker.”

The club’s Robin Park Arena Fan Village will be open immediately following the conclusion of the Reserves fixtures showing a rerun of their win over Warrington Wolves in Las Vegas, before live music from Craig Elliot.

Hull and Wigan have already met once in Super League this season, with Peet’s outfit running out 46-4 winners at the MKM Stadium last month.