Bernard Platt

Wigan Warriors stalwart Holly Speakman was lost for words after their historic Women’s Challenge Cup triumph at Wembley, dedicating the victory to her daughter.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 41-year-old started alongside Mary Coleman in the front-row for Wigan, who eased past rivals St Helens 42-6 to secure their first major trophy since the Grand Final in 2018.

It was the Warriors’ first win over the Saints since 2018, too, with Speakman being only one of only four players in Wigan’s 21-woman squad at the weekend to have beaten the Saints since then, alongside fellow stalwarts Georgia Wilson, Rachel Thompson and Jade Gregory-Haselden.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saturday marked a historic day for the Warriors Women, who won the Challenge Cup at Wembley for the very first time.

“Proud, exhausted, so many emotions,” Speakman told Wigan Today outside the Wembley changing rooms.

“I’m excited to see what the team can do going forward from here. It’s been a long time coming, so the emotions from that are high, I’m just so proud of everybody.”

It was an extra special day for veteran prop Speakman, who had the pleasure of walking out of the Wembley tunnel beside her daughter, who has followed her journey through the highs and lows over the years.

“You are going to set me off crying!” Speakman laughed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“My daughter has been through it since she was little, she’s been everywhere with us, no matter where we’ve gone, she has travelled with us, she has been to training sessions, the early mornings, she’s absolutely loved it, she wouldn’t have it any other way.

“I was so proud that she walked out with me, her last words to me before kick-off were ‘bring it home, mum, I’m proud of you’.”

Speakman was part of the inaugural Women’s squad that went on to win the Women’s Super League Grand Final in 2018.

With the new elite training facility in place for the women’s teams of Wigan Warriors and Wigan Athletic at the Edge Hall Community Stadium in Orrell and the recent success at Wembley, the future is bright for women’s sport in Wigan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speakman continued: “From where we started off in like 2017 and 2018, we were at an old place, we were training on Cuthberts’ field at the back, the facilities that we’ve got from them to now are just fantastic.

“We’ve got our own facilities, we walk in when we want, the vibe at the club is really good, and I’m so grateful for the support from the men’s team to back the women, and what the club provide for us is absolutely fantastic.

“The way the game is going now and the kids who are coming through, they are absolutely fantastic, and they don’t realise how good they actually are. It’s an honour to play with the young ones like Foubs (Jenna Foubister) and Izzy (Rowe), they are the most outstanding players. In a couple of years, they’ll be world beaters, so I’m proud to say I’ve actually played with them and that they’re my friends.”