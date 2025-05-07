Jai Field in action for Wigan Warriors | Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

Wigan Warriors star Jai Field is currently fourth in the Steve Prescott MBE Man of Steel leaderboard, with the points for the last two rounds of fixtures being handed out.

Super League have now confirmed the points allocations for Magic Weekend, where Wigan were 22-20 winners against Warrington Wolves, and Round Nine, which included a 36-12 win for Matt Peet’s side away at Hull FC.

Fullback Field was awarded three points following his man-of-the-match display at St James’ Park, having scored a try and registered two assists. Wigan’s goal-kicking centre Adam Keighran took two points, with Warrington fullback Matt Dufty receiving one point.

Field now has 10 Man of Steel points from as many matches this season, which sees him sitting in fourth in the leaderboard, with only Jake Connor (Leeds Rhinos), Herman Ese’ese (Hull FC) and Nick Cotric (Catalans Dragons) above him in the standings.

For Round Nine, the Warriors enjoyed a clean sweep of Man of Steel points following their strong win over Hull FC at the MKM Stadium. Bevan French received maximum points for his man-of-the-match performance, with his teammates Junior Nsemba (2) and Sam Walters (1) taking the remaining points on offer.

Nsemba is also inside the top 10 ranking for Man of Steel points this season, with eight points so far, which sees him in sixth place.

Steve Prescott MBE Man of Steel leaderboard after Round 10

1. Jake Connor (Leeds Rhinos) - 16

2. Herman Ese’ese (Hull FC) - 13

3. Nick Cotric (Catalans Dragons) - 12

4. Jai Field (Wigan Warriors) - 10

5. Aidan Sezer (Hull FC) - 10

6. Junior Nsemba (Wigan Warriors) - 8

7. Arthur Mourgue (Hull KR) - 8

8. Lachie Miller (Leeds Rhinos) - 8

9. Mike McMeeken (Wakefield Trinity) - 8

10. Edwin Ipape (Leigh Leopards) - 7

Super League has a week off this week due to the Challenge Cup semi-finals taking place. Hull KR face Catalans Dragons at the LNER Community Stadium in York on Saturday, with Leigh Leopards taking on Warrington Wolves at the Totally Wicked Stadium in St Helens on Sunday.