Wigan Warriors star Jai Field has paid a huge compliment to his head coach Matt Peet, saying he is one of the best coaches he has played under: for a number of reasons.

Field is currently in his fifth season with the Warriors, having scored 65 tries in 96 appearances following his arrival from the NRL ahead of the 2021 season.

The Australian speedster is having an outstanding season from an individual point of view, having scored 13 tries and registered nine assists in 11 league matches so far, with the 27-year-old paying tribute to the club’s coaching staff for allowing the team to play with freedom.

“I’ve been here a while now, I think I’ve said a few times, the confidence that Matty and the coaching staff Tommy (Leuluai) and Lockers (Sean O’Loughlin), the confidence they instil in us to play what we see,” said Field.

“Obviously, we work hard and whatnot, but they don’t take the rugby player out of us; they let us play what’s in front of us, and that’s why it is a real joy to play here.”

Field was initially brought to the Warriors by former coach Adrian Lam, who was a keen admirer of Field during his time Down Under, and has spent the last four seasons under Peet, whose side has won the last six trophies available to them.

Since Peet took charge of his hometown club ahead of the 2022 season, Wigan have won two Super League titles, two League Leaders’ Shields, two Challenge Cups and a World Club Challenge.

Asked if Peet was one of the best coaches he has worked under, Field replied: “Yeah, I’d definitely say that for sure, just for the reasons I’ve just stated there.

“You don’t feel like you’re running around in fear of making an error or that there are going to be repercussions or anything like that, he just lets us play what’s in front of us.”

Field will be given a boost over the next few weeks, too, with some of his family coming over from Australia to visit.

“They are coming over in a couple of weeks,” he continued. “They enjoy the sport side of things, they do sport a lot differently over here, probably better, I’d say, so they love that side of it, coming over and getting to a few games and getting amongst it.”

Next up for the Warriors is a clash with Salford Red Devils at the Salford Community Stadium on Friday, whilst Peet’s side will have a break next week due to the Challenge Cup Finals Day at Wembley.