Wigan Warriors star Sam Powell focused on main goal

Sam Powell is not fazed by the increased competition for a place in the Wigan side.

The Grand Final-winner returned to training last week after extra time off because of his England Knights involvement.

And he rejoined a squad featuring an extra senior halfback – following the recruitment of Australian Jarrod Sammut.

Adrian Lam wanted an extra option at halfback to allow Thomas Leuluai to return to his favoured position of hooker.

With most teams often using a bench-hooker, Powell may also revert to playing No.9 if Lam decides to give Sammut first shot at nailing down the scrum-half role.

The 26-year-old said: “I don’t mind where I play, as long as I’m in the 17 I’m happy.

“That’ll be my first goal for round one, to get picked – I don’t mind where – and then to try and be as consistent as I can be.”

Powell – Wigan’s players’ player of the year in 2016 – started last season at halfback but swapped roles with hooker Leuluai during the Super-8s.

He is keen to sponge information and ideas from new coach Lam, a former Queensland captain and champion halfback.

“Lammy has worked with some great players and I’m up for getting into his mind as much as I can,” said Powell.

“We’ve got a bit of time now before Christmas to get some work in and learn the new calls and get some combinations going.”

Meanwhile, Powell says he loved his experience as vice-captain of the Knights’ tour of Papua New Guinea.

The revived second-string side won the first match 16-12 before going down 32-22 in the second match.

He added: “I went with an open mind to learn as much as I could and I definitely did - it was a great life lesson.”