Wigan Warriors star Sarginson thanks supporters after the “hardest week”

Dan Sarginson has described his “hardest week” following his brother’s death – as a charity fundraising drive in memory of Adam hit its target.

The Wigan Warriors centre used his social media profiles to thank people for their messages of support since Adam, 23, died two weekends ago.

A fundraising page through the Go Fund Me website has been set up, with a target of reaching £1,500 - which it passed earlier today.

“Mental health and cancer research were the two charities close to my little brother’s heart,” Sarginson wrote on social media.

“As well, thank you to everyone for your kind messages and gestures through the hardest week me and my family will ever go through.”

Donations can be made by visiting gofundme.com and searching ‘Adam Sarginson’ - or click on the link here.

Sarginson played in Thursday’s 25-10 victory against Wakefield just days after his brother’s death.