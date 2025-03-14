Wigan Warriors starlet out to make more Challenge Cup memories after Wembley heroics

Zach Eckersley in action for Wigan Warriors | Bernard Platt

The 21-year-old scored in Wigan’s Challenge Cup final win at Wembley last year

Wigan Warriors’ homegrown talent Zach Eckersley will be keen to emulate his personal success in the Challenge Cup this year.

The 21-year-old enjoyed a surreal Wembley experience in 2024, having replaced the suspended Adam Keighran in Matt Peet’s side in their 18-8 win over Warrington Wolves in the final last June.

Eckersley took his chance on the big stage with both hands, scoring a try and delivering an excellent display in what was only his fifth senior appearance for the Warriors.

And with Wigan hosting Hull FC in the fourth round of the prestigious competition on Saturday night, Eckersley will be hoping continue his love affair with the Cup.

“They’re great memories for Zach and his family,” said Peet.

“He took his opportunity last year on the big stage and it was a good day for him. I think all of the players want to progress in the Cup so they can have those sorts of experiences.”

Eckersley has played three games for the Warriors so far this year, scoring two tries.

The Oldham native came back into Peet’s matchday squad in their 44-18 win over Huddersfield Giants last weekend in place of the injured Abbas Miski, again getting on the scoresheet.

“I’ve said to Zach a few times that he isn’t here as a backup,” added Peet.

“He’s got opportunities presented to him on the wing rather than at centre because we decided to rotate but if he performs, then the shirt is up for grabs as is usually the case and he is aware of that.”

Eckersley has scored nine tries in 20 appearances for the Cherry and Whites since making his first-team debut in 2022. He has also enjoyed loan spells at Widnes Vikings, Barrow Raiders and London Broncos.