Wigan Warriors target Australian ace for 2019

Wigan are interested in signing Australian halfback Jackson Hastings for next season.

The 22-year-old has made a huge impression since joining Salford on a short-term deal following a fall-out with Manly.

And Red Devils coach Ian Watson hopes the fact they took him on board will help them beat Wigan - and other admirers - in securing his signature for 2019.

Watson told League Express: “Would he fit in at Wigan? I don’t know. That’s a question for Wigan.

“Did Wigan want him a while ago? No they didn’t.

“We nailed our colours to the mast with that... hopefully that stands us in good stead to get a jump on people like Wigan.”

Wigan chairman Ian Lenagan has previously admitted he wanted to address the halfback area for 2019.

They had hoped to bring in Lachlan Lam, son of incoming coach Adrian.

But there has been no reported development on that front and Sydney Roosters have declined to comment on whether Lam is part of their plans for next year.

Hastings arrived ahead of the Super-8s after former Salford owner Dr Marwan Koukash agreed to fund his deal.

He has guided them to four straight wins to put them top of the Qualifiers table with three rounds to go - although the ex-Sydney Roosters player was sent off in their win over Toronto last Saturday.

Thomas Leuluai has played halfback in the Warriors’ recent good run of form, switching roles from hooker with Sam Powell. Leuluai has indicated he plans to play on next season and George Williams has previously stated he will “100 per cent” be at the club in 2019 - although there is the option for him to revert back to the No.9.

Wigan’s other halfback options are fringe players Josh Woods - who has figured nine times this year - as well as Jake Shorrocks, who has not played for Wigan since injuring his knee last year but did have a loan spell at Salford earlier this season.