Wigan Warriors team news v Huddersfield Giants as Matt Peet names 21-man squad

Wigan Warriors host Huddersfield Giants this weekend at the Brick Community Stadium

Matt Peet has named an unchanged 21-man Wigan Warriors squad for Sunday’s meeting with winless Huddersfield Giants. The Warriors are fresh from their hammering of Warrington Wolves in Las Vegas and will be looking to pick up their third straight win this weekend.

Wigan flew back to the UK earlier this week and it seems they did so without any fresh injury concerns. As such, Peet has named an unchanged squad and he could even be expected to go with an unchanged 17 at the Brick Community Stadium.

Ethan Havard and Brad O'Neill are the club's only injury concerns at present with both men carrying mid to long-term issues.

Huddersfield, on the other hand, have been boosted by the return to fitness of three key players. Adam Clune hasn't played since last season, while Liam Sutcliffe and Taane Milne could make their debuts for the club this weekend.

Sutcliffe joined Huddersfield from Hull FC at the back end of a foot issue and suffered a slight setback on the eve of the season. Milne, though, has been back in Australia for the birth of his child, while Luke Robinson has also confirmed that the Fiji international has had a small procedure on his knee.

As such, there are question marks about his ability to play big minutes, but if he's fit enough to be involved, he should play.

Joe Greenwood and Zac Woolford drop out of the fold but Matty English is named in the squad despite Robinson confirming he had injured his shoulder last time out.

Wigan Warriors: Jai Field, Abbas Miski, Adam Keighran, Jake Wardle, Liam Marshall, Bevan French, Harry Smith, Luke Thompson, Junior Nsemba, Liam Farrell, Kaide Ellis, Patrick Mago, Liam Byrne, Kruise Leeming, Tyler Dupree, Harvie Hill, Sam Walters, Zach Eckersley, Tom Forber, Jack Farrimond, Harvey Makin.

Huddersfield Giants: Jacob Gagai, Adam Swift, Jake Bibby, Liam Sutcliffe, Tui Lolohea, Adam Clune, Oliver Wilson, Tom Burgess, Jack Murchie, Sam Hewitt, Harry Rushton, Ashton Golding, Matty English, Fenton Rogers, Thomas Deakin, Elliot Wallis, Leroy Cudjoe, Taane Milne, Aidan McGowan, Jack Billington, George Flanagan.