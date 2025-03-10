Kaide Ellis (left) in action for Wigan Warriors | Bernard Platt

The Australian is one of the in-form forwards in Super League right now

We’re only a month into the new Super League season: but Kaide Ellis has picked up right where he left off in a Grand Slam-winning 2024.

The Australian forward has become a key member of Matt Peet’s forward pack since he was elevated into that No. 13 role following the departure of Morgan Smithies to the NRL ahead of last season.

Ellis made 31 appearances for the Warriors in 2024, playing a major role in the World Club Challenge, Super League Grand Final and Challenge Cup final victories.

Although it is still early days in 2025, Ellis has been an ever-present for the Warriors so far: and has become a genuine leader in Peet’s side over the last 12 months.

In the four Super League games he has played so far this term, Ellis has been a standout for the Cherry and Whites: both in attack and defence.

He has made 68 carries, averaging 17 per game, whilst making 147 tackles, averaging 36 per game.

He has made nine offloads, too, sitting just behind competition leaders Herman Ese’ese (Hull FC) and George Williams (Warrington Wolves) who have both made 11.

Peet paid tribute to the influential Ellis in his post-match press conference after the Warriors marked their return from Las Vegas with a 44-18 win over Huddersfield on Sunday afternoon.

“When he is at his best he has good balance in his game,” said Peet.

“He connects a lot of our play, there are a lot of good loose forwards knocking around in Super League who do similar roles, and it is important that they work hard but have that bit of finesse with the ball as well.

“Whenever we think Kaide is playing well, I mention the balance and it’s always the same for a loose forward, isn’t it? They’ve almost got one foot in the pack and one foot in the backline so we like the way he plays.”

Wigan were made to work for the two points against Huddersfield. The Giants led 18-10 at half-time but the Warriors scored 34 unanswered points in the second half to secure the victory.

“Just a pleasing win,” Peet said post-match. “I thought Huddersfield came to play, I think that they have been leading at half-time in all the games they’ve played, and we were aware of that. We knew we’d have to be good for the first half and beyond to get over the top of them, it is something we talked about.

“I just like the way we went about our business, I thought the crowd played a big part – their energy probably lifted us in key moments so credit to them, I like it.”

Peet also namechecked three other players for praise when asked which players stood out to him against the Giants.

He added: “I thought Harry Smith was excellent throughout but those two 40/20s were big swinging moments. I thought Sam Walters was good off the bench, I thought our spine and both of our centres had good moments at key times. Liam Marshall is a really consistent high performer at the moment.”