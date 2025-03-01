Wigan Warriors thump Warrington Wolves to hit jackpot in Las Vegas

Luke Thompson scores for Wigan Warriors at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas | Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Wigan Warriors beat Warrington Wolves 48-24 to cap a remarkable week in Las Vegas

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wigan Warriors lived up to the billing in the world's capital of entertainment as they thumped Warrington Wolves 48-24 at the Allegiant Stadium. Matt Peet's Cherry and Whites have made a habit of delivering on the biggest stages in recent seasons and they certainly didn't disappoint in Las Vegas.

Unlike in the casinos on the Sin City strip, it has to be said that everyone was a winner on a historic day that was about so much more than just the Super League round three result. Be it the fans, the competition, the clubs involved or the sport itself, rugby league can pat itself on the back for making its mark on Vegas over the course of the week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The events, the build-up, the atmosphere and the buzz rugby league has created this week in Vegas was enough to make the venture a success, even before matchday at the Allegiant.

Opening up the quadruple-header, Super League was given the platform to showcase itself to a whole new audience and even if the scoreline was one sided, the competition put its best foot forward with more than 10,000 fans from the UK in attendance.

In truth, though, Wigan demonstrated that are still on a different level to any other team in the Northern Hemisphere. The Warriors were dominant throughout as Warrington found themselves struggling to cope as Wigan dialled up the Nevada desert heat.

It could have been a different story for Sam Burgess' side had Toby King's effort in the opening minutes of the game been allowed to stand. It wasn't, though, with Adam Keighran adjudged to have been tackled before King ripped the ball away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What followed that moment can only be described as a procession as Wigan took control of the game and hammered home their dominance time after time after time.

Tyler Dupree was the man who made history by scoring the first try of the event with the forward making the most of Josh Thewlis' inability to take in a Harry Smith kick to touch down. That set Wigan on their way before Abbas Miski scored a try that is guaranteed to be front and centre on the adverts for next year's Vegas event.

Taking in a cut out pass from Bevan French, Adam Keighran moved the ball swiftly onto Miski on the flank who managed to touch down in the corner with one the most acrobatic finishes you'll ever see.

Bevan French scored Wigan's third, in a similar fashion to Dupree, claiming the loose ball and touching down after Junior Nsemba's pass had hit the deck. And, Harry Smith claimed the Warriors' fourth just before the break, combining with French as Warrington's defensive line folded like a deck of Vegas cards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wigan kept their foots on Warrington throats in the second half, with Liam Marshall's break down the left edge providing Jai Field with the opportunity to get in on the act. Jake Wardle scored the next after a moment of brilliance from French cut the Wolves open and that prompted some boos from the pocket of primrose and blue inside ground.

That was before Luke Thompson became the seventh different Wigan player to touch down at the home of Las Vegas Raiders. Warrington managed to spare some blushes late on as Aaron Lindop, James Harrison and Matt Dufty got themselves on the scoreboard before Marshall finally got his try. Matty Ashton rounded off the scoring with with a length of the field effort fitting of the occasion.

Ultimately it was Wigan's day, though, as the star spangled Cherry and Whites sealed two Super League points that they will cherish and remember for a long, long, long time.