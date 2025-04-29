Junior Nsemba signs a Wigan Warriors jersey for a fan at Robin Park Arena | Bryan Fowler

Wigan Warriors are holding an open training session at Robin Park Arena on Wednesday evening, giving fans a chance to watch Matt Peet’s side train as well as getting to meet some of the players.

The reigning Super League champions are preparing for Sunday’s clash with Warrington Wolves at Magic Weekend up at St James’ Park in Newcastle.

The players will take to the field at 5pm on Wednesday to warm up before starting their main training session. Fans will get a chance to meet the players and have pictures and sign autographs, but the club say it will be limited due to later commitments in their training schedule, so supporters are advised to be aware that they might not get to meet every single player due to time constraints.

Peet’s side head into Magic Weekend in good form, having won their four games - Salford Red Devils (home), Hull KR (away), St Helens (home) and Hull FC (away).

The Warriors will wear their charity third shirt at St James’ Park, with a limited number of charity shirts going on sale at the Robin Park Arena Club Store on Wednesday evening whilst the open training session is ongoing.

The jersey, which pays tribute to Wigan & Leigh Hospice with the lilac colour and daisy print on the sleeve trim, received more than 1,000 purchases in the first six hours of sale and has since sold out in all sizes. The shirt also includes ‘Debbie’ on the side, paying tribute to Liam Marshall’s mum, who sadly passed away at the hospice last year.

Supporters who wish to attend the open training session will need to purchase a ticket for £2, with all profits from ticket sales being donated to Wigan & Leigh Hospice. Tickets are available for purchase from the club’s official website.