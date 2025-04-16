Emily Veivers in action for Wigan Warriors Women | Bryan Fowler

Wigan Warriors will kick off the 2025 Women’s Super League season when they host reigning champions York Valkyrie as part of a double-header at the Brick Community Stadium next month.

Denis Betts’ side will take on York in the opening game of the 2025 Women’s Super League season on Friday 16 May, with a 5:30pm kick-off, at the Brick Community Stadium.

The Women’s season opener will form a double-header with the Men’s derby against neighbours Leigh Leopards in a mouth-watering Battle of the Borough derby, which gets underway at 8pm.

Betts’ side kicked off their 2025 campaign a fortnight ago, enjoying two wins from two in the Challenge Cup group stages, having eased past Barrow Raiders Ladies (84-0) and London Broncos Ladies (44-0), with an impressive aggregate score of 128-0 in their two Cup games thus far.

Meanwhile, York won their second consecutive title in 2024, beating St Helens in the final. Wigan, who enjoyed a five-player strong recruitment drive ahead of this season, begin their WSL campaign against a side who they have only beaten once since 2019.

“The Betfred Women’s Super League opener is a massive one for the group,” said Betts.

“Getting going, we’re excited and we get to play at The Brick Community Stadium again before the Men’s team and we hopefully get to have the backing of a big crowd against the reigning champions.”

The Women’s opener will form part of an epic double-header before the Men’s team host Leigh in their Round 11 clash in the Men’s Super League. Tickets for the double-header are now on sale via the club’s official website and the Brick Community Stadium ticket office.