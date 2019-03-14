Wigan Warriors' Umyla Hanley and Harry Rushton praised for 'stepping up' to Under-19s

Young guns Umyla Hanley and Harry Rushton have been praised for the way they have stepped up to Wigan's Under-19s.

In the 54-14 victory over Huddersfield last weekend, Hanley got himself on the scoresheet twice whilst Rushton got one.

And ahead of Saturday's game with Warrington, coach Shane Eccles has praised them for settling in so quick following their promotion from the U16s.

He said: "We've got a couple of youngsters who have stepped up from the U16s really well, Harry Rushton and Umyla Hanley, have stepped in and looked good.

"Joe Shorrocks and Morgan Smithies have also been really good, which carries on from last season."

The U19s' two victories so far have left the coach feeling confident but does feel there is work that needs doing defensively before they take on their Wolves counterparts at Victoria Park (12pm KO).

“We’ve had a really good start, but I think we need to work a little more on our defence,” he says. “We’ve conceded 26 and 14 in the two games so we want to reduce that deficit as we go forward.

“The fact we had eight different try scorers against Huddersfield showed we are not taking one route - we have different options.

“Looking at the results, Warrington have started really well so hopefully it will be a good competitive match.”