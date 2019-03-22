Wigan Warriors urged to bring Shaun Edwards saga "to a head quickly"

Wigan Warriors need to bring the Shaun Edwards saga to a head quickly as chances of him taking over next year recede.

That is the view of Sky Sports pundit and Castleford's director of rugby Jon Wells.

Edwards has reportedly got an offer on the table from Wasps and Wales admit they will consider making him an offer if his talks with Wigan break down.

The Warriors have made no comment other than a short statement earlier this week to say they were seeking dialogue with him to discover his intentions.

"For me, it is looking less and less likely that Shaun Edwards will become a Wigan coach," Wells told Sky Sports.

"Wigan need to bring it to a head and bring it to a head quickly."

Edwards was due to take over from Adrian Lam at the end of this season. He said after Wales' Six Nations title that he did not sign a contract with Wigan, and put himself firmly in the shop window.

"I'll go back to the announcement in August of last year and this has never sat well with me. Where does this leave Adrian Lam, what happens if Lam wins the double this year? How on earth do they usurp him to bring in Shaun Edwards?" said Wells.

"There is also a lot of speculation and that is dangerous territory - we look for facts and the fact is that there does not seem to be a signed contract in space.

"If we are dealing in facts, the only fact is that if I was part of that Wigan Warriors outfit and we had a contract signed by Shaun Edwards, then I would be making sure people knew about it.

"I can only deduct that there isn't a contract signed."