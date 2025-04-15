Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet (left) and St Helens counterpart Paul Wellens (right) at the Brick Community Stadium | Bernard Platt

It’s a rivalry that dates back 128 years to 1895: with the Good Friday derby between Wigan Warriors and St Helens a genuine highlight of the rugby league calendar.

The first-ever derby between Wigan and St Helens was played in November 1895, where the two neighbours played out a 0-0 stalemate in front of a 3,000 crowd at Knowsley Road.

Wigan and St Helens are amongst the most dominant clubs in the history of the British game in terms of silverware won, and it’s a rivalry built on mutual respect, according to both coaches.

Since the formation of Super League in 1996, the two clubs have met 364 times in all competitions: with Wigan winning 206, St Helens 140 and 18 draws between the pair.

“I think that comes with the rivalry and with the history, you win some, you lose some, but I think we’re both better off with having the opposition,” said Warriors coach Matt Peet.

“I think a lot of our best moments in both of our histories involve the other team. It’s a bit like a boxer, isn’t it? If you don’t have good people to go up against, then you don’t get remembered.

“I think all the players are in the same boat, there’s a massive amount of respect, a little bit of healthy fear of what the other team is capable of, and you just hope you’re on the right side of it game by game.”

Saints boss Wellens added: “I really enjoy it, it’s exciting. It’s exactly what the game needs - Saints need a strong Wigan, and Wigan need a strong Saints.

“This game every year, we talk about it selling out, it sells itself. There’s no need for any trash-talking or any nonsense, there’s a healthy amount of respect between both clubs and we both know what we’re going to bring, so it’s down to the best effort on the day.

“I think all great rivalries have that level of respect no matter what sport you’re in, and we’re no different. I know a lot of people here at the Wigan club who are really good operators, and that’s why Wigan are a strong club, we do our absolute best to be the best that we can be, and we get an opportunity on the weekend to test ourselves, put our best foot forward against an opposition who have been really successful recently.”

Wigan and St Helens will meet for the 365th time in the modern era on Good Friday in front of a sold-out crowd at the Brick Community Stadium.

It is third versus fourth in the Super League table, with Wigan just in front via points difference. Both teams have won five from seven in the league so far, sitting two points behind table toppers Hull KR, who the Warriors defeated last week.

“I’ve been impressed (with Saints),” said Peet. “Maybe me more than most, I always look at St Helens as our biggest rivals and our biggest competitors for silverware, and that’s no different.

“You look at the squad they’ve got and the pack particularly, it’s potentially an England front-row, they’ve signed some quality players, and they’ve freshened up the coaching staff (with Lee Briers and Eamon O’Carroll assisting Wellens), so I think I can see what they’re building, things take time and you can see they’re improving week on week.

“One thing I know about this team who we are playing against this week, they compete harder, if not harder than any team in Super League, and whatever team Paul picks, they kick chase hard and they whack you, so you’ve got to be ready for that.”

Wellens added: “Equally so, I’ve been impressed (with Wigan).

“They had a fantastic start to the season being out there in Vegas, I think a trip like that is more than just a game, it can take a lot out of you. Both clubs have had Challenge Cup exits, which we’ll both consider as really disappointing, but last week’s performance from Wigan, going to a place like Hull KR and getting the result they did, shows exactly where they’re at. They are a quality team and a great club, and this weekend is a great test for us.”