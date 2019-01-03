Wigan Warriors’ Welsh prop Flower backs himself to make Great Britain squad

Ben Flower has revealed his big wish for the new year – getting a place in the reformed Great Britain squad.

The 2019 campaign will culminate with a Lions tour Down Under, although venues and dates have yet to be confirmed.

It will be the first time playing under the GB banner since it was shelved in 2007 and the presence of Flower – and any other Welshmen – would ensure it is not just an England side playing under a different name.

“International rugby league needs to step itself back up and get there, and I think bringing the Lions back will boost that,” said Flower, 31. “I think a lot of people have been wanting so see it come back for a long time now.”

England have a number of quality props, with the likes of James Graham, Chris Hill, George Burgess and Luke Thompson.

And Flower has backed himself to earn a spot in Wayne Bennett’s squad for Tests against New Zealand, Tonga, Samoa, Fiji and Papua New Guinea.

He said: “I think if I can play how I did last year and how I’ve been playing for the last few years, I don’t think there’s a reason why I can’t get in.

“I feel I’m as good as anyone in Super League in my position.

“But it all comes down to performance and crucially not being injured.

“It’ll be awesome if I get picked and all I can do is play my best to get that spot.”

St Helens winger Regan Grace could be another Welshman in the mix.