Wigan Warriors will be a different side under Adrian Lam, says Dom Manfredi

Dom Manfredi says Wigan Warriors will be “a different team” as they chase back-to-back Super League titles for the first time.







The players have started pre-season training under new coach Adrian Lam, and Manfredi – who has only ever played under former coach Shaun Wane – has revealed the team are already working on their attack.



The winger is looking forward to starting the season after making a comeback from a two-year injury lay-off to score two tries in October’s Grand Final.



And he is hoping former Warriors star Lam can use his experience in Australia to improve the side.



“It’s something I’ve never experienced, having a new coach,” Manfredi said.



“But Lammy presented himself well in the first meeting – it was pretty inspirational – and we’re excited what he can bring to the team.



“When I was a Leigh fan I can vaguely remember him playing.



“We’ve done doing some rugby stuff, learning some new moves and I’m sure we’ll be a different team.



“We’ve not gone too far into it yet but we’re doing some things differently, adding to what we’ve already got.



“You can’t play Origin and not learn a few things, so I’m sure he can bring a lot.”



Meanwhile, Manfredi hopes struggling Leigh can rebuild after missing out on the qualifiers last season.



The 25-year-old, who still lives in Leigh, said: “I hope they can get back to where they were because there was a real spark about the town.



“Everyone seems a bit down at the moment.



“Leigh’s a big rugby town and it’s massive for Leigh. I hope they can get back competing at the top level.”