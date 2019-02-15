Wigan Warriors will 'fight fire with fire' against Sydney Roosters, says George Williams

George Williams has promised Wigan will "rip in" as he gears up for an all-international halfback battle this Sunday.

The England stand-off and Kiwi World Cup winner Thomas Leuluai will lock horns with Kangaroos halves Cooper Cronk and Luke Keary in the World Club Challenge.

Queenslander Cronk, in particular, is widely regarded as one of the greatest halfbacks of his generation.

But Williams, a ball boy in 2011’s 21-15 defeat to St. George Illawarra Dragons at the DW, has every confidence they can do a job and stressed the importance of not giving their opponents too much respect.

“Cronk is world class,” said the 24-year-old. “He’s probably won everything there is to win in the game but come Sunday I’ll be having a right go at it.

“They’re both proven, they didn’t win a Grand Final for nothing and they’re great players.

“But let’s not forget we won a Grand Final as well and we’re not a bad pairing, me and Tommy. We’re looking forward to it and it should be good.

Williams says there is a danger of putting their NRL opponents on a pedestal.

“I think as a country as a whole we put them higher than us no matter what – and there’s a reason for that, they’ve beaten us for so many years,” he said.

“But they’re human. There are some world-class players but you can’t give them too much respect.

“We’ll fight fire with fire. Cooper’s world-class, it’s great to play against people of his stature but we can’t respect them too much."