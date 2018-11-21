Wigan Warriors winger Dom Manfredi signs new three-year contract

Winger Dom Manfredi has penned a new three-year deal with Wigan Warriors.

Manfredi was under contract for 2019, after Wigan took up a one-year option on his previous deal.

But this replaces that agreement on a contract which runs until 2021.

The academy-product, 25, made a stunning return from a two-year absence due to injury at the end of last season, making a two-try return against Warrington in September and then the following month, repeating the trick in the Grand Final at Old Trafford.

“I’m over the moon to be honest,” said Manfredi, on signing his new deal. “I wouldn’t want to go anywhere else as I love the club, I love everything that it’s about so I’m really happy to extend my stay at the DW Stadium.”

New coach Adrian Lam will have a string of quality wingers to choose from next year, once Joe Burgess and Liam Marshall are fully recover from season-ending injuries and Tom Davies also in the frame.

Warriors’ executive directo Kris Radlinski said: “It was great seeing Dom back in action at the back end of the 2018 season, doing what he does best. Everyone knows his quality, and we’re delighted to see him commit his future to the club.

“He’s been in some pretty dark places whilst he was injured and the way his return to action captured the imagination of the fans, players and staff was nothing short of remarkable.

“He’s worked incredibly hard in both a physical and mental sense to get himself back to playing Super League rugby once again.

“If anything, his new-deal is a reward for his endeavour, commitment and mental strength. We’re very pleased to announce that Dom will be a Warriors player for years to come.”

England skipper Sean O’Loughlin extended his own deal with the Warriors for one more season and Thomas Leuluai is also staying on next season.