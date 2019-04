Wigan Warriors Women were beaten 6-4 by St Helens Women in their opening game of the season at Robin Park on Sunday.

Alison Burrows put Warriors in front with a try from a kick by Gemma Walsh before Leah Burke levelled the score.

Faye Gaskin kicked a second-half penalty for St Helens to take the spoils.

Warriors women are next in action against Castleford Tigers next Sunday at Orrell St James.

Kick-off is at 2pm.