Wigan Warriors' World Club Challenge build-up: Ticket update

The East Stand has sold out for Sunday's World Club Challenge, Wigan have confirmed.

And there is only a handful of tickets remaining in the South Stand and limited availability in the Springfield (West) Stand.

Wigan have made no secret of the fact they want a bumper crowd at the 25,000-capacity DW Stadium (kick-off 7pm).

Ticket office manager Michael Jolliffe said: “We strongly advise fans to buy in advance and use the 'Print at Home' facility if possible if buying tickets for the Springfield (West) Stand and South Stand.

"Anyone who is looking to collect tickets on the day, we strongly advise them to give themselves plenty of time before kick-off to do so as the Ticket Office will be extremely busy on game day."

The ticket office will be open from 2pm on Sunday, for those collecting or buying, and fans can also use the cash turnstile in the North Stand on the day of the game.

With a packed pre-match bill including a top AC/DC tribute band, supporters are advised to get into their seat well before kick-off.

Coach Adrian Lam said: "I’m hoping that on Sunday the DW Stadium will be cauldron of noise.

"We’ve got some quality players right across the field, and if you’re a rugby league fan here are some of the best players in the world on the same pitch at the same time."

Their last World Club Challenge, against Cronulla two years ago, attracted 21,000-plus while a crowd of 24,268 watched their defeat against St George Illawarra in 2011.