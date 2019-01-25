Will Wigan be a host venue for the 2021 rugby league World Cup?

Wigan is set to hear whether it is being chosen as a host for the 2021 Rugby League World Cup.

The Rugby Football League (RFL) made the announcement this morning that the final host cities and towns for the prestigious tournament will be announced next Tuesday.

Nearby Preston, Leigh and St Helens have also made bids.

Jon Dutton, RLWC2021 Chief Executive, said: "We have undertaken a thorough bid process, lasting 12 months and involving some very tough decisions.

"The quality of bids has been impressive across all three tournaments and we are now ready to share the venue details as we continue to build awareness and excitement.

"I look forward to congratulating those that have been successful and working with those local communities over the next 1,000 days to stage an incredibly inclusive and welcoming tournament.

"We appreciate some people will be disappointed that their town or city hasn’t made the final list, but the tournament will be very accessible with marquee moments to look forward to."

The RLWC2021 host announcement will be broadcast at 9am and will be available to watch and follow via BBC Sport online and the RLWC2021 social media channels.

Host Helen Skelton will be joined by RLWC2021 Ambassadors; Kevin Sinfield; St. Helens and England Women’s star, Jodie Cunningham; and Leeds Rhinos Wheelchair captain, James Simpson, to reveal the successful towns and cities