Tickets for the Women’s Challenge Cup final are on sale, with Wigan Warriors releasing ticket details to their supporters after booking their spot at Wembley.

An emphatic 44-14 victory over Leeds Rhinos in York on Saturday saw Denis Betts’ side book their spot at the showpiece event, where they will meet old rivals St Helens, who defeated reigning Women’s Super League champions York Valkyrie 10-6 on Sunday afternoon.

It will be the Warriors Women’s first-ever appearance at Wembley, whilst it will also be their first major final since the 2018 Women’s Super League Grand Final, where they defeated Leeds Rhinos 18-16 at the Manchester Regional Arena.

Tickets for the Women’s Challenge Cup final at Wembley are now available to buy directly from the Rugby Football League.

Wigan have been allocated tickets in the West Stand at Wembley in Blocks 136 (Category 3) and 243 (Category 2). Category 3 prices are: adult £40, concession £30, Under-16s £20. Meanwhile, Category 2 prices are: adult £50, concession £40, Under-16s £30.

Fans will be able to purchase up to 14 tickets per transaction. For fans looking to buy more than 14 tickets, contact RL Commercial’s group sales team on 0844 856 1115 or [email protected].

For wheelchair users and their assistants, tickets will be available HERE. For ambulant disabled tickets, supporters will need to contact the Customer Experience team via [email protected] or 0330 111 1113 to ensure the RFL can accommodate any additional seating requirements.

Supporters are advised that children under the age of two are not permitted in Wembley Stadium.

Meanwhile, the club’s official coach travel, run by Tyrers Coaches, to Wembley is available. Coaches will depart Robin Park Arena at 5:30am on Saturday 7 June, with prices at £53 for members and £55 for non-members. For more information, click HERE.

It is set to be a special occasion at Wembley on June 7, as it is the first time the women’s teams of Wigan and St Helens have met in a major final. In addition, it will be the first time the two rivals have faced off at the new Wembley in any format since the stadium was rebuilt, meaning next month’s Cup final will go down in history.

The last time Wigan and St Helens came up against each other in any format in a Challenge Cup final was all the way back in 1991, which the Warriors won 13-8. It will be only the fifth time that has ever happened in a men’s or women’s Challenge Cup final - 1961, 1966, 1989, 1991 and now 2025.

St Helens, who are four-in-a-row Challenge Cup holders, will be the favourites heading into the final, but Wigan will be quietly confident of making more history, with Betts’ side having beaten Barrow Raiders (96-0), London Broncos (44-0), Cardiff Demons (96-0) and Leeds Rhinos (44-14) so far in the 2025 Challenge Cup.