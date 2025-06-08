Ed Sykes/SWpix.com

The Women’s Challenge Cup final between Wigan Warriors and St Helens attracted an average viewership of around 250,000, RL Commercial have confirmed.

The Warriors recorded their first win over St Helens since 2019 as they romped to a 42-6 victory to lift the Women’s Challenge Cup under the famous Wembley arch for the very first time.

In the process, the Warriors ended Saints’ dominance of the competition, having won it in each of the last four seasons prior to this weekend.

The Women’s final kicked off at 11:45am, and coverage came on BBC Two, starting half an hour ahead of kick-off, and ending at 2pm shortly after the full-time hooter.

8,810 spectators were in Wembley Stadium to watch the historic derby in-person, which was the first time the two rival clubs had met at the new Wembley, in any format.

Men’s Challenge Cup final viewing figures revealed

As for the Men’s Challenge Cup final between Warrington Wolves and Hull KR, it was the most-watched rugby league game of the year so far.

Screened live on BBC One with a kick-off time of 3pm, the BBC’s coverage began an hour prior to the game at 2pm and ran until 5:30pm.

It was certainly a Cup final to remember, with Hull KR ending their 40-year trophy drought thanks to an 8-6 win over Warrington.

It was looking like Warrington were going to lift the Cup until Tom Davies’ try in the 78th minute, which Mikey Lewis converted to seal the thrilling win.

On Saturday, the BBC enjoyed an average viewership of around 1,000,000 and drew a peak of 1.2 million.

Saturday’s clash in the capital was watched in-person by a crowd of 63,278, the second-highest since 2017, but less than the 64,845 that watched Wigan’s win in the final against Warrington this time last year. Where TV was concerned, though, the 2025 final recorded higher figures than the 2024 clash, with last year’s final drawing a viewership of around 800,000 with a peak of 900,000.

This year’s TV figures are the best of any Challenge Cup final since the 2022 edition between Wigan and Huddersfield Giants at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.