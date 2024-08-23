Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wigan Warriors academy and reserves coach John Duffy admits there has been a buzz surrounding rising star Jack Farrimond since he was in the amateur game, with the talented teenager having taken his Super League opportunities by storm so far in 2024.

The 18-year-old recently provided one of the stand-out moments of Magic Weekend with his brilliant solo try to help Wigan on their way to a 20-0 victory over rivals St Helens at Elland Road.

The game marked his seventh first-team appearance under head coach Matt Peet, having made his debut against London Broncos in the capital earlier in May with a 60-22 victory at the Cherry Record Stadium.

He has since picked up wins over the likes of Saints at home and hometown club Leigh Leopards, and his progression has delighted youth coach Duffy, who has backed the young playmaker to go far in the game.

Wigan Warriors' Jack Farrimond scores a try at Magic Weekend

Duffy explained: “I’ve known Jack since he was about two years old. I coached over at Leigh and played the back end of my career at Leigh. His dad was coaching, and a couple of lads who I played with were coaching as well.

“He’s had that buzz around him since he was about six years old. You could see it as a youngster, he’s just had a ball in his hands since he could probably walk.

“He takes it in his stride, nothing fazes him and he’s been like that for ages. It’s unbelievable.

“He’s grounded, and he’s got a great family around him. He’s obviously got the best around him in Matt Peet, Sean O’Loughlin and Tommy Leuluai. His family are very grounded with him, they’re really good people.

“His grandad actually started all the rugby in schools in Leigh. They’re a massive rugby family - his dad and uncles all played and coached at Leigh Miners, too.

“He’s still got a lot to learn, like details and things away from rugby, and that’ll just come with time. He could be whatever he wants to be, and you can tell by just watching him.”

Farrimond is the latest product of Wigan’s famous academy to impress in the senior game, while outside-back Jacob Douglas made his senior bow in the 19-18 win over Warrington Wolves at the Halliwell Jones Stadium earlier this season.

The Warriors have fielded 13 academy graduates so far this year, with rising forward Taylor Kerr having also been included in Peet’s 21-man squad on several occasions this season for the first time.

“Seeing the youngsters come through and having a part of their development over the last two years, it’s quite emotional when you see them do their stuff,” ex-Scotland coach Duffy continued.

“When they’re with the first-team under Matty, Tommy and Lockers, you know they’re going to get the best of everything and they have, and they’ve taken their chances.

“Mine is a dead small part in getting them up to full-time, it’s a team effort. The first-team staff, the junior staff, all the staff; everybody helps them on their way through.”