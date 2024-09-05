Wigan boss Matt Peet believes that Friday night's crucial Betfred Super League showdown against Hull KR marks the latest stage of an emergent rivalry between the two clubs that could define the domestic game for years to come.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pole position in the fight for the League Leaders' Shield - and with it a theoretically more favourable home semi-final in the play-offs - is at stake when the current top two clubs clash at the Brick Community Stadium.

Rovers, who have barely looked back since the agony of last year's golden point Challenge Cup final defeat to Leigh, hold the advantage on points difference but know a win is imperative to their title hopes, with Peet's men facing two further home games to round off the regular campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wigan Warriors take on Hull KR this Friday in a top of the table clash

Peet, whose side's return to form was bolstered by the return of talismanic half-back Bevan French in last week's gutsy win at Catalans, is relishing the prospect of trying to make Rovers' route to what would be their first Grand Final more difficult.

"I think Hull KR have been really consistent and very good to watch," said Peet. "They've worked hard on and off the field to get the success that they're enjoying, and everybody can see they are going to be competing for honours not just this season, but for a long time to come.

"I think it's good for the game, the more clubs you can add to the competition. But for me they are not a new face, because we've played Hull KR in a few semi-finals and they were in the final recently. I think they're further down the line than that."

Peet is adamant that finishing the regular season in top spot is a worthy target in itself, even though attention quickly turns to the route to the Grand Final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: "At this point in time people want to win the League Leaders' Shield. It's a great indicator of your consistency, of the depth of your squad, the quality of your preparations.

"Winning the Grand Final is more about peaking at the right time. Quite simply the reason it (the League Leaders' Shield) doesn't get more emphasis is that it's not the end of the year. But it's still an unbelievable achievement and the team that wins it will be really proud."