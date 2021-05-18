Will Joe Bullock leave Wigan Warriors to join Warrington Wolves?

Joe Bullock has played five times for Wigan this year

The Wolves' incoming coach Daryl Powell wants the towering prop on board for next year.

Bullock is among the eight Wigan players off-contract at the end of this campaign yet to resolve their futures.

They have been free to talk to other clubs this month and it is understood the Wire are in pole position to sign Bullock.

Rugbyleaguehub.com has even reported a deal has been signed.

The 28-year-old joined Wigan from part-time outfit Barrow more than two years ago.

He has made strong progress since, and has many fans among the Warriors faithful.

Bullock didn't play in Monday's 30-16 win at Leigh though coach Adrian Lam said afterwards he was left out as he rotates his props, to give Mitch Clark a chance.

He also suggested Bullock may return for Saturday's match at Salford.

Backs Bevan French, Dom Manfredi and Jake Bibby are out of contract at the end of this season.

Captain Thomas Leuluai's deal also runs out, though he may retire to take a coaching role with the club, while hooker Sam Powell, Willie Isa and the suspended Tony Clubb are also in the final few months of their current deals.